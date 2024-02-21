|
Jovanovic N, Peek-Asa C, Ling Z, Cavanaugh JE, Smajlović A, Nikolovski S, Begagić E, Knezović I. Med. Glas. Ljek Komore Zenicko-Doboj Kantona 2024; 21(2).
(Copyright © 2024, Medical Association of Zenica-Doboj Canton)
38852574
AIM: To investigate an association between eye injury and later academic and social performance. MATERIALS: A retrospective longitudinal study of taking measurements multiple times was conducted including all severe eye injuries admitted during 2011-2017 at the main regional clinic to investigate changes in academic success and social inclusion before and after an injury. Parents/caregivers were surveyed asking questions on academic performance, and community/social involvement. In 2023 data on employment status were obtained. Kappa (ĸ) and non-parametric Wilcox-on signed-rank test for multiple comparisons were used. For association of employment status and post-injury visual acuity Fisher score was tested.
Language: en
academic achievement; childhood trauma; social engagement; ocular