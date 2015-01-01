Abstract

BACKGROUND: Automatic extraction of roads from remote sensing images can facilitate many practical applications. However, thus far, thousands of kilometers or more of roads worldwide have not been recorded, especially low-grade roads in rural areas. Moreover, rural roads have different shapes and are influenced by complex environments and other interference factors, which has led to a scarcity of dedicated low level category road datasets.



METHODS: To address these issues, based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and tranformers, this article proposes the Dual Path Information Fusion Network (DPIF-Net). In addition, given the severe lack of low-grade road datasets, we constructed the GaoFen-2 (GF-2) rural road dataset to address this challenge, which spans three regions in China and covers an area of over 2,300 km, almost entirely composed of low-grade roads. To comprehensively test the low-grade road extraction performance and generalization ability of the model, comparative experiments are carried out on the DeepGlobe, and Massachusetts regular road datasets.



RESULTS: The results show that DPIF-Net achieves the highest IoU and F(1) score on three datasets compared with methods such as U-Net, SegNet, DeepLabv3+, and D-LinkNet, with notable performance on the GF-2 dataset, reaching 0.6104 and 0.7608, respectively. Furthermore, multiple validation experiments demonstrate that DPIF-Net effectively preserves improved connectivity in low-grade road extraction with a modest parameter count of 63.9 MB. The constructed low-grade road dataset and proposed methods will facilitate further research on rural roads, which holds promise for assisting governmental authorities in making informed decisions and strategies to enhance rural road infrastructure.

Language: en