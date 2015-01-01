Abstract

In this study, we introduce an optimization method for high-speed gear trimming in electric vehicles, focusing on variations in input torque and speed. This approach is designed to aid in vibration suppression in electric vehicle gears. We initially use Tooth Contact Analysis (TCA) and Loaded Tooth Contact Analysis (LTCA) to investigate meshing point localization, considering changes in gear tooth surface and deformations due to load. Based on impact mechanics theory, we then derive a formula for the maximum impact force. A 12-degree-of-freedom bending-torsion-axis coupled dynamic model for the helical gear drive in the gearbox's input stage is developed using the centralized mass method, allowing for an extensive examination of high-speed gear vibration characteristics. Through a genetic algorithm, we optimize the tooth profile and tooth flank parabolic modification coefficients, resulting in optimal vibration-suppressing tooth surfaces. Experimental results under various input torques and speeds demonstrate that the overall vibration amplitude is stable and lower than that of conventional gear shaping methods. Specifically, the root mean square of vibration acceleration along the meshing line under different conditions is 58.02 m/s2 and 20.33 m/s2, respectively. The vibration acceleration in the direction of the meshing line is 20.33 m/s2 and 20.02 m/s2 under varying torques and speeds, with 20.33 m/s2 being the lowest. Furthermore, the average magnitude of the meshing impact force is significantly reduced to 5015.2. This high-speed gear reshaping method not only enhances gear dynamics and reliability by considering changes in input torque and speed but also effectively reduces vibration in electric vehicle gear systems. The study provides valuable insights and methodologies for the design and optimization of electric vehicle gears, focusing on comprehensive improvement in dynamic performance.

Language: en