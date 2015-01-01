|
Ogińska-Bulik N, Michalska P. Psychiatr. Pol. 2024; 58(1): 39-50.
(Copyright © 2024, Panstwowy Zaklad Wydawnictw Lekarskich)
PMID
38852183
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The aim of the study was to examine the relationship between indirect trauma exposure, empathy, cognitive trauma processing, and the symptoms of secondary traumatic stress (STS) in women who help people after experiencing violence.
Language: pl
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Middle Aged; Poland; Adaptation, Psychological; empathy; secondary traumatic stress; *Empathy; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology; cognitive processing of trauma