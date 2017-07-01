Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sutter Health launched system-wide general population standardized suicide screening with the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) screen (triage) version in 23 hospitals in 2019, replacing a one-question "danger to self" (DTS) assessment. This study analyzed the impact of C-SSRS implementation on screening rates, positive screenings, and documented psychiatric care within 90 days for all patients and a subgroup diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).



METHODS: Adults seen at hospitals in the pre-period (July 1, 2017-June 30, 2019) and post-period (July 1, 2019-December 31, 2020) were identified using electronic health records. Outcomes were compared using chi-square statistics and interrupted time series (ITS) models.



RESULTS: Pre-period, 92.8% (740,984/798,653) of patients were screened by DTS versus 84.6% (504,015/595,915) by C-SSRS in the post-period. Positive screening rates were 1.5% pre-period and 2.2% post-period, and 9.2% pre-period versus 10.8% post-period for those with MDD. Among individuals with positive screenings, 64.0% (pre-period) had documented follow-up psychiatric care versus 52.5% post-period and 66.4% of those with moderate or high-risk. Among all patients seen there was an overall increase in documentation of psychiatric care within 90 days (0.87% pre- to 0.96% post-period). ITS models revealed a 9.6% decline in screening, 1.3% increase in positive screenings, and 12.9% decline in documented psychiatric care following C-SSRS implementation (all p < 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Following implementation, there was meaningful increase in suicide risk identification, and an increase in the proportion of patients with documented psychiatric care. Observed relative declines in screening warrant future research examining opportunities and barriers to general population C-SSRS use.

Language: en