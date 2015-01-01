Abstract

Existing research rarely examines the subjective and objective built environment of river valley-type cities in relation to travel mode choice, particularly overlooking the heterogeneity among travelers in these cities. In this paper, based on questionnaire survey data and built environment data, terrain spatial perception (TSP) is introduced to expand the theory of planned behavior (TPB), and a Structural Equation Model (SEM) is established. Factor analysis and path analysis are conducted using SPSS and AMOS to estimate latent variables. An integrated model of SEM and random parameter Logit model (RPLM), which can not only analyze the psychological perception factors of commuters in river valley-type cities but also consider the heterogeneity of psychological perception, was constructed to analyze the impact of personal attributes, objective built environment factors, and psychological latent variables on the commuting mode choice behavior of public transport users in river valley-type cities. The results indicate that the five observation indicators corresponding to the proposed terrain spatial perception latent variables can better explain the terrain spatial perception of commuters in river valley-type cities. Different from plain cities, the subjective and objective built environment of river valley-type cities notably influence the travel behavior of commuters. Moreover, the parameters of terrain spatial perception follow a normal distribution, indicating that the sensitivity of different commuters to the terrain spatial perception of river valley-type cities is heterogeneous. The results of our study can provide a reference for alleviating traffic issues in valley cities.

Language: en