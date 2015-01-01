Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emerging research has suggested sleep to be a modifier of the trajectory of concussion recovery in adolescent and adult populations. Despite the growing recognition of the relationship between sleep and concussion, the mechanisms and physiological processes governing this association have yet to be established. MAIN BODY: Following a concussion, a pathophysiologic cascade of events occurs, characterized by numerous factors including microglia activation, ionic imbalance, and release of excitatory neurotransmitters. Importantly, each of these factors plays a role in the regulation of the sleep-wake cycle. Therefore, dysregulation of sleep following injury may be a function of the diffuse disruption of cerebral functioning in the wake of both axonal damage and secondary physiological events. As the onset of sleep-related symptoms is highly variable following a concussion, clinicians should be aware of when and how these symptoms present. Post-injury changes in sleep have been reported in the acute, sub-acute, and chronic phases of recovery and can prolong symptom resolution, affect neurocognitive performance, and influence mood state. Though these changes support sleep as a modifier of recovery, limited guidance exists for clinicians or their patients in the management of sleep after concussion. This may be attributed to the fact that research has correlated sleep with concussion recovery but has failed to explain why the correlation exists. Sleep is a complex, multifactorial process and the changes seen in sleep that are seen following concussion are the result of interactions amongst numerous processes that regulate the sleep-wake cycle. SHORT CONCLUSION: The assessment and management of sleep by identifying and considering the biological, sociological, and psychological interactions of this multifactorial process will allow for clinicians to address the dynamic nature of changes in sleep following concussion.

Language: en