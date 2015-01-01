|
Citation
|
Ambagtsheer RC, Leach MJ, O'Brien LM, Tyndall J, Wardle J, Beilby J. Syst. Rev. 2024; 13(1): e154.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38858798
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Frailty reduction and reversal have been addressed successfully among older populations within community settings. However, these findings may not be applicable to residential care settings, largely due to the complex and multidimensional nature of the condition. Relatively, few attempts at frailty prevention exist in residential settings. This review aims to identify and describe best practice models of care for addressing frailty among older populations in residential care settings. This research also sets out to explore the impact of multidisciplinary health service delivery models on health outcomes such as mortality, hospitalisations, quality of life, falls and frailty.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Aged; Quality of Life; Homes for the Aged; Multidisciplinary; Frailty; Residential Facilities; Model of care; *Frail Elderly; *Frailty/prevention & control; Multicomponent; Residential care facilities