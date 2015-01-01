Abstract

BACKGROUND: Frailty reduction and reversal have been addressed successfully among older populations within community settings. However, these findings may not be applicable to residential care settings, largely due to the complex and multidimensional nature of the condition. Relatively, few attempts at frailty prevention exist in residential settings. This review aims to identify and describe best practice models of care for addressing frailty among older populations in residential care settings. This research also sets out to explore the impact of multidisciplinary health service delivery models on health outcomes such as mortality, hospitalisations, quality of life, falls and frailty.



METHODS: A scoping review of the literature was conducted to address the project objectives. Reference lists of included studies, bibliographic databases and the grey literature were systematically searched for literature reporting multidisciplinary, multidimensional models of care for frailty.



RESULTS: The scoping review found no interventions that met the inclusion criteria. Of the 704 articles screened, 664 were excluded as not relevant. Forty articles were fully assessed, and while no eligible studies were found, relevant data were extracted from 10 near-eligible studies that reported single disciplines or single dimensions rather than a model of care. The physical, nutritional, medicinal, social and cognitive aspects of the near eligible studies have been discussed as playing a key role in frailty reduction or prevention care models.



CONCLUSION: This review has identified a paucity of interventions for addressing and reducing frailty in residential care settings. High-quality studies investigating novel models of care for addressing frailty in residential care facilities are required to address this knowledge gap. Similarly, there is a need to develop and validate appropriate screening and assessment tools for frailty in residential care populations. Health service providers and policy-makers should also increase their awareness of frailty as a dynamic and reversible condition. While age is a non-modifiable predictor of frailty, addressing modifiable factors through comprehensive care models may help manage and prevent the physical, social and financial impacts of frailty in the ageing population.

