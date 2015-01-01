Abstract

The Brazilian Amazon is home to a rich fauna of scorpion species of medical importance, some of them still poorly characterized regarding their biological actions and range of clinical symptoms after envenoming. The Amazonian scorpion species Tityus strandi and Tityus dinizi constitute some of the scorpions in this group, with few studies in the literature regarding their systemic repercussions. In the present study, we characterized the clinical, inflammatory, and histopathological manifestations of T. strandi and T. dinizi envenoming in a murine model using Balb/c mice. The results show a robust clinical response based on clinical score, hyperglycemia, leukocytosis, increased cytokines, and histopathological changes in the kidneys and lungs. Tityus strandi envenomed mice presented more prominent clinical manifestations when compared to Tityus dinizi, pointing to the relevance of this species in the medical scenario, with both species inducing hyperglycemia, leukocytosis, increased cytokine production in the peritoneal lavage, increased inflammatory infiltrate in the lungs, and acute tubular necrosis after T. strandi envenoming. The results presented in this research can help to understand the systemic manifestations of scorpion accidents in humans caused by the target species of the study and point out therapeutic strategies in cases of scorpionism in remote regions of the Amazon.

Language: en