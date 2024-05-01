Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Concussions sustained during sports and recreational activities are a concern for young athletes. The purpose of this study was to estimate past 12-month sport- and recreation-related (SRR) traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) among a sample of children.



METHODS: Pilot data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Concussion Surveillance System were analyzed. National Concussion Surveillance System utilized a cross-sectional random-digit-dial telephone survey using computer-assisted telephone interviewing to collect self/proxy-reported data from 2018 to 2019. Adults with children aged 5-17 in the household were asked about head injuries sustained by their children. Estimates were stratified by sociodemographic and injury circumstance characteristics. Data analysis occurred from April 2022 to July 2023.



RESULTS: Utilizing a tiered case definition developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6.9% (95% confidence interval [CI], 6.0%-7.8%) of the sample's 5-17-year-old children sustained at least one probable or possible SRR-TBI in the previous 12 months; 3.3% (95% CI, 2.7%-4.0%) of the children sustained at least one probable SRR-TBI. An estimated 63.6% (95% CI, 58.1%-69.0%) of all reported TBIs were attributed to SRR activities. Of the SRR-TBIs reported, 41.1% (95% CI, 33.0%-49.2%) were experienced while playing contact sports. Symptoms did not resolve for 8 or more days or had not resolved at the time of the interview for 18.1% (95% CI, 13.0%-23.1%) of the children's most recent SRR-TBI.



CONCLUSIONS: Many proxy-reported TBIs among children aged 5-17 years were due to sports and recreational activities. Athletic trainers and healthcare providers can play a role in the prevention, identification, and management of SRR-TBIs in their respective environments.

