Riccardi JS, D'Angelo E, Hagen EB, Pei Y, Ciccia A, Haarbauer-Krupa J, O'Brien KH, Lundine JP. Am. J. Speech Lang. Pathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)
38857435
Abstract
PURPOSE: The purpose of this article is to describe the importance of and strategies to identify traumatic brain injury (TBI) and associated cognitive-communication disorders (CCDs) in children, a priority identified by the attendees at the Fourth International Cognitive-Communication Disorders Conference. Childhood TBI is associated with a range of difficulties, including CCDs, that can adversely impact functioning and participation into adulthood. Identifying a history of TBI in children in schools is the crucial first step to then monitor, assess, and provide evidence-based intervention and accommodations in collaboration with families and medical and educational professionals.
