Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this article is to describe the importance of and strategies to identify traumatic brain injury (TBI) and associated cognitive-communication disorders (CCDs) in children, a priority identified by the attendees at the Fourth International Cognitive-Communication Disorders Conference. Childhood TBI is associated with a range of difficulties, including CCDs, that can adversely impact functioning and participation into adulthood. Identifying a history of TBI in children in schools is the crucial first step to then monitor, assess, and provide evidence-based intervention and accommodations in collaboration with families and medical and educational professionals.



CONCLUSION: Given that CCDs are treatable, effective identification, assessment, and management of students with TBI and resulting CCDs can reduce adverse outcomes in adult survivors of childhood TBI. Speech-language pathologists must be aware of their expertise in assessing and treating CCDs in children with TBI and advocate for programmatic and policy changes to better identify and support children with TBI.

