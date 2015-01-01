|
Citation
|
Anderson AM, Mallory AB, Alston AD, Warren BJ, Morgan E, Bridge JA, Ford JL. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38853399
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) populations have a higher prevalence of suicide outcomes compared to cisgender peers. Further, among TGD groups, young adults frequently demonstrate a higher risk compared to other age cohorts. While evidence supports sociodemographic differences in suicide risk, these relationships are not well-established for TGD young adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; transgender; suicidal ideation; sociodemographic; Gender diverse