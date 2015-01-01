SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Anderson AM, Mallory AB, Alston AD, Warren BJ, Morgan E, Bridge JA, Ford JL. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13811118.2024.2356613

38853399

OBJECTIVE: Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) populations have a higher prevalence of suicide outcomes compared to cisgender peers. Further, among TGD groups, young adults frequently demonstrate a higher risk compared to other age cohorts. While evidence supports sociodemographic differences in suicide risk, these relationships are not well-established for TGD young adults.

METHOD: A secondary data analysis of the young adult (18-24 years) subpopulation of the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey was conducted. Predicted probabilities of 12-month and lifetime suicide outcomes by gender identity, sexual orientation, race/ethnicity, homelessness, and poverty were estimated comparing fully adjusted models.

RESULTS: Gender identity, race/ethnicity, and homelessness were significantly associated with all suicide outcomes. Comparisons of gender identities were significant for all outcomes and varied based on the outcome. American Indian/Alaska Native TGD young adults had the highest predicted probabilities compared to other race/ethnicity groups. Further, having a heterosexual/straight sexual identity was among the lowest predicted probabilities for suicide outcomes and significantly differed from several of the other sexual identities.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings underscore the importance of heterogeneity among TGD young adults and the need for intersectional research within this population. Elucidating sociodemographic characteristics that contribute to differential suicide risk is necessary for effective intervention strategies and policy advocacy.


suicide; transgender; suicidal ideation; sociodemographic; Gender diverse

