Abstract

BACKGROUND: Polypharmacy for treatment of depression has been increasing in Taiwan.



METHODS: Individuals having depressive disorders were identified in a national database for healthcare services and followed up for 5 years. The mean dosage of antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, and sedative-hypnotics was calculated; the associations between the exposure dosage to different psychotropic medications and patients' overall death and death due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and suicide were examined.



RESULTS: A total of 400,042 individuals with depressive disorders (63.8% women) were identified. Compared with those with no exposure to antidepressants, patients prescribed antidepressants had decreased mortality. Use of antipsychotics had a dose-related increase in overall mortality risk compared to no exposure group. Contrarily, depressed patients taking sedative-hypnotics had decreased overall and CVD mortality compared to no exposure group, with the most prominent decrease in CVD mortality of up to 54.9% for those in the moderate exposure group (hazard ratio: 0.451, 95% confidence interval: 0.405-0.503). A moderate or high dose of antidepressants or sedative-hypnotics was shown to be associated with a significantly increased mortality for suicide compared to those with no exposure.



CONCLUSIONS: Antidepressant and sedative-hypnotic use was associated with decreased all-cause and CVD-related mortality and use of antipsychotics was associated with a dose-related increase in mortality risk. Future studies are needed to further clarify the involved mechanisms and benefits and risks should be carefully weighed when prescribing psychotropic medications in patients with depressive disorders.

