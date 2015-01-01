Abstract

Stalking can be defined as a pattern of fixated, repeated, and unwanted behaviours. Stalking is not an isolated incident and was associated to sexual violence. While the relationship between sexual violence and stalking is scarcely explored, no studies have tested the relationship between stalking and sexual homicide, which both involves elements of obsession. The aim of this paper was to study the relationship between stalking and sexual homicide using an exploratory case study analysis of 7 males convicted for sexual homicide.



RESULTS revealed: (1) The presence of obsession prior to the homicide; (2) The victims were ex-intimate partners or acquaintances; (3) The victims were followed several times prior to the index offence; (4) Stalking elements were not always considered by the authorities, which has led to an escalation of behaviours. This study expands our understanding between stalking and sexual violence, supporting the design of prevention and treatments.

