Citation
Stefańska E, Longpre N. Behav. Sci. Law 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38857252
Abstract
Stalking can be defined as a pattern of fixated, repeated, and unwanted behaviours. Stalking is not an isolated incident and was associated to sexual violence. While the relationship between sexual violence and stalking is scarcely explored, no studies have tested the relationship between stalking and sexual homicide, which both involves elements of obsession. The aim of this paper was to study the relationship between stalking and sexual homicide using an exploratory case study analysis of 7 males convicted for sexual homicide.
Language: en
Keywords
risk assessment; case study; stalking; sexual violence; sexual homicide