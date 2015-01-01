|
Uysal, Korkmaz G, Toraman. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2024; 24(1): e716.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38858687
BACKGROUND: Individuals who have the ability to bounce back from stressful events, to recover from their troubles and adverse environmental conditions by getting stronger each time are known as resilient people. Some professions may cause more occupational anxiety than others due to their characteristics and working conditions. In this research, we aimed to develop a professional commitment scale for the ambulance team. Another aim was to analyze the relationships between professional commitment, occupational anxiety, resilience, gender, job, seniority and working unit variables.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Surveys and Questionnaires; Turkey; Psychometrics; Resilience; Item response theory; Scale development; *Resilience, Psychological; *Ambulances; Anxiety/psychology; Classical test theory; Emergency ambulance team; Occupational anxiety; Occupational Stress/psychology; Professional commitment