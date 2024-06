Abstract

BACKGROUND: Narrative exposure therapy (NET) is a recommended intervention for people with multiple trauma histories; however, research is lacking into its use with people experiencing psychosis, many of whom report multiple trauma histories.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore experiences of NET in early intervention in psychosis (EIP) services.



METHOD: Eight clinicians and four experts with lived experience (experts by experience) of psychosis and multiple trauma were interviewed on a single occasion using two versions (clinician and expert by experience) of a semi-structured interview schedule. Data was analysed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Five overarching themes were generated, relating to fear and avoidance of memories, importance of trust, organizing memories and making new meaning, reconnecting with emotions, and considerations when delivering NET in EIP.



CONCLUSIONS: Directly addressing the impact of multiple trauma in people experiencing first episode psychosis is frightening and emotive, but helps to address painful memories and organize them into a personal narrative. Increases in distress and anomalous experiences were carefully considered by clinicians, but typically outweighed by the benefits of NET. Challenges were comparable to those described in non-psychosis research. Implications for clinical practice and future research are outlined.

