Nyazema NZ, Chanyandura JT, Egan B. Front. Pharmacol. 2024; 15: e1269247.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
38855756
BACKGROUND: Most Bantu ethnic groups in southern Africa utilize indigenous herbal medicines, some of which have psychoactive properties. Traditional medical practitioners (TMPs) commonly use them not only for divinatory purposes but to treat and manage mental and other illnesses. Unfortunately, the research on their results, risks, and benefits do not align. Little is known about their potential abuse among TMPs and community members in southern Africa. Herbal medicines are complex because whole plants are sometimes used, unlike in other treatments which use only one active ingredient. However, if the key mechanisms of action of these ethnomedicinal plants can be identified through socio-pharmacological research, useful botanical agents can be developed. A review of socio-pharmacological studies to evaluate the consequences of exposure to ethnomedicinal plants with psychoactive properties was conducted with the aim of identifying harm reduction strategies and investigating how the plants could be developed into useful botanicals.
|
harm reduction; psychoactive ethnomedicinal plants; socio-pharmacological study; traditional medical practitioners; use and potential abuse