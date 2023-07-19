Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Anxiety and depression are prevalent among older adults, and digital interactive interventions have shown promise in promoting their mental well-being. However, limited research has explored the effects of different types of digital interactive interventions across various devices on anxiety and depression in older adults with different health conditions.



METHODS: A systematic literature review and meta-analysis were conducted using seven selected databases to identify relevant studies up to July 19, 2023. Two reviewers independently conducted study selection, data extraction, and quality appraisals. The risk of bias in the included studies was assessed using the Cochrane risk-of-bias tool. For the meta-analysis, the effect size was calculated as the standardized mean difference (SMD) using a random effects model.



RESULTS: A total of 20 randomized control trails involving 1309 older adults fulfilled inclusion criteria. The meta-analysis results demonstrates that the digital interactive intervention technologies had a significance on Depression (SMD = -0.656 s, 95% CI = -0.992 to -0.380, P < 0.001) and Anxiety (SMD = -0.381s, 95% CI = -0.517 to -0.245, P < 0.001). Physical Interactive interventions demonstrated a significant effect on depression and anxiety (SMD = -0.711s, 95% CI = -1.102 to -0.319, P < 0.001) and (SMD = -0.573s, 95% CI = -0.910 to -0.236, P = 0.001). Similarly, Immersive Interactive interventions also showed a significant effect on depression and anxiety (SMD = -0.699s, 95% CI = -1.026 to -0.373, P < 0.001) and (SMD = -0.343s, 95% CI = -0.493 to -0.194, P < 0.001). Additionally, in the Internal Medicine group, significant intervention effects were observed for depression (SMD = -0.388, 95% CI = -0.630 to -0.145, P = 0.002) and anxiety (SMD = -0.325, 95% CI = -0.481 to -0.169, P < 0.001). Similarly, in the Neurocognitive Disorders group, significant intervention effects were found for depression (SMD = -0.702, 95% CI = -0.991 to -0.413, P < 0.001) and anxiety (SMD = -0.790, 95% CI = -1.237 to -0.342, P = 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The results indicated that various digital interactive devices, including physical and immersive interactive devices, have a positive impact on depression and anxiety among older adults. However, mobile games were not effective in addressing depression. Digital interactive technologies did not significantly influence anxiety intervention, except for elderly individuals undergoing surgical procedures. Nevertheless, these interventions effectively addressed depression and anxiety in older individuals with neurocognitive disorders, internal medical issues, and those without health issues.

Language: en