|
Citation
|
Ld ES, Mhj L, McM S, I CA, R B, Npa L. Glob. Pediatr. Health 2024; 11: 2333794X241245274.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38854819
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background. Child abuse in Suriname has a prevalence between 58.2% and 68.8%. This prospective observational study evaluates the implementation of screening for child abuse at the Emergency Department (ED) of the Academic Hospital Paramaribo (AZP).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency department; child abuse; screening; Suriname