Abstract

In July 2024 the long established and trusted European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) will cease to exist and will evolve to the new European Drugs Agency (EUDA). In response to the ever diversifying, innovative and complex drug phenomena, the EUDA will open with considerably more powers, new methodological tools, and a proactive remit to support preparedness, monitoring and competence development of policy makers, practitioners and researchers (EMCDDA, 2024). This expanded mandate includes threat assessments and alerts; monitoring and addressing poly-substance use; setting up a network of forensic laboratories; developing and promoting best practice; supporting independent evaluation of drug polices and playing a stronger international role within this remit in the EU. As the old adage coined by notaries from Voltaire to Spiderman have said, "with great power comes great responsibility", and it is in times of global policy pressure from so called 'fake news' to Artificial Intelligence generated data and conspiracy theories that the need for trusted, independent scientific evidence has never been greater.

Language: en