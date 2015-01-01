Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis became legal in Canada in 2018. Since then, calls for research to evaluate the impact of legalization on youth have been at the forefront of public and academic discussions. Research addressing these calls has largely focused on issues of risk and harm, with limited attention to the role of social context in shaping youth cannabis use. This paper presents the findings of a study that centered youth perspectives on cannabis use in the context of health and social inequities.



METHODS: Between 2021 and 2022, we undertook an exploratory and critical qualitative interview study with 56 youth from across Canada who use cannabis and who reported experiences with health or social struggles, broadly self-defined. Our analysis followed a reflexive thematic approach and leveraged theoretical perspectives from critical drug studies to interrogate youths' variegated cannabis use risks and risk environments, whilst facilitating inquiry into their interface with overlapping forms of hardship and inequity.



FINDINGS: We developed three interconnected themes: (i) cannabis use risks as contextually situated; (ii) cannabis use as a practice of care; and (iii) cannabis use as a survival tool in connection with trauma and violence.



FINDINGS within and across these themes centre on the nexus of intentionality and agency in youth narratives of using cannabis and situates their cannabis use in connection with, and in response to, intersecting health and social inequities.



CONCLUSION: This study underscores opportunities for a reconsideration or reconceptualization of risks in the context of youth cannabis use, so that approaches to supporting youth who use cannabis are more resonant and credible with those who experience health and social inequities.



FINDINGS offer direction for youth cannabis policy and programming, including to decenter individual pathology, support harm reduction goals, and further consider relationships between cannabis use and context, marginalization, and oppression.

Language: en