Useche SA, Robayo S, Orozco-Fontalvo M. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38853658
OBJECTIVEs. For several years, the so-called 'gig economy' has kept transforming urban transportation dynamics. However, the literature has often overlooked the demanding, stressful and safety-compromising conditions under which delivery riders carry out their occupational tasks. This research aimed to examine whether fatigue acts as a mediating mechanism in the complex relationships among job settings, stress-related psychosocial factors at work and the occurrence of occupational traffic crashes among two-wheeled food delivery riders.
Language: en
stress; fatigue; delivery riders; gig economy; occupational crashes; psychosocial conditions; safety risks