Useche SA, Robayo S, Orozco-Fontalvo M. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10803548.2024.2356997

38853658

OBJECTIVEs. For several years, the so-called 'gig economy' has kept transforming urban transportation dynamics. However, the literature has often overlooked the demanding, stressful and safety-compromising conditions under which delivery riders carry out their occupational tasks. This research aimed to examine whether fatigue acts as a mediating mechanism in the complex relationships among job settings, stress-related psychosocial factors at work and the occurrence of occupational traffic crashes among two-wheeled food delivery riders.

METHODS. This cross-sectional study field-surveyed 248 food delivery riders operating across various platforms. Participants responded to a questionnaire on work features, psychosocial factors and occupational safety issues. The data underwent both descriptive analyses and structural equation modeling (SEM).

RESULTS. As hypothesized, the occupational (riding) crashes of food delivery riders can be largely explained through work-related fatigue, which exerts a full mediation between job settings, stress-related factors and riding safety outcomes.

CONCLUSIONS. These results highlight fatigue as a significant yet overlooked threat in this occupation, emphasizing the need to connect stress-related conditions with safety incidents, a relationship not previously explored among delivery riders. Moreover, our findings stress the necessity for policies and interventions targeting stress and fatigue management to improve occupational health and road safety in the gig economy era.


stress; fatigue; delivery riders; gig economy; occupational crashes; psychosocial conditions; safety risks

