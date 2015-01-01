|
Citation
Lyon NR, Thomas R, Kwasky AN. J. Christ. Nurs. 2024; 41(3): 144-151.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Nurses Christian Fellowship, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
38853313
Abstract
Nurses and other healthcare workers in the United States are at increased risk of suicide compared to non-healthcare workers. College students also experience high suicide risk. To impact suicide prevention in these populations, a Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) 1-hour gatekeeper suicide prevention training program was implemented at the University of Detroit Mercy for faculty, staff, and administrators in the College of Health Professions (N = 43). Knowledge in seven areas of suicide significantly increased after the training (p <.001). Sixteen attitudes about suicide improved; however, only two showed a statistically significant change.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; United States; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; *Suicide Prevention; Christianity