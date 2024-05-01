Abstract

BACKGROUND: Peer bullying is widely observed across the world and continues to grow. Peer-bullying children and children exposed to peer bullying often display a fall in academic achievements, an increase in psychiatric problems, and problematic relationships with their parents.



OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted to identify the effects of demographic, health-related, and school-related characteristics in school-age children, including their grade, academic success, and status of liking their school, on their peer-bullying tendencies. DESIGN AND METHODS: This study was carried out as a cross-sectional study. The study was conducted in September-November 2023 with sixth- and seventh-grade students at four middle schools in Turkey. The sample size was calculated as 750 in a 95% confidence interval and with a 5% margin of error. The data were collected using a Health-Related Descriptive Characteristics Form and the Swearer Bullying Scale.



RESULTS: Children who were seventh-grade students, those who had a family income above expenses, those who were obese, those who perceived their health status as good, those who had low academic achievement, and those who stated that they did not like their school had higher peer bullying tendencies (p < 0.05). In the multiple linear regression analysis, self-perceived health status, grade level, and academic achievement status were identified as factors that significantly affected the peer bullying tendencies of the children, and these factors explained 26.3% of the total variance in these tendencies.



CONCLUSION: Self-perceived health status, grade level, and academic achievement status significantly affected the peer bullying tendencies of school children. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: To prevent peer bullying and mitigate its negative effects, it is extremely important that school nurses periodically identify the peer bullying tendencies of school children and associated factors.

Language: en