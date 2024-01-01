Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) are the leading cause of work-related deaths in the United States. The increasing popularity of the competitive rideshare market and the lack of oversight over workforce health and safety limits understanding of the current occupational hazards and associated risk factors faced by this precarious workforce. The objective of this analysis was to determine what the personal, social and occupational risk factors for work-related crashes in rideshare drivers are in the United States and suggest further research required to understand occupational health risks and opportunities for interventions. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We conducted a survey of a convenience sample of rideshare and taxi drivers using an online questionnaire. Rideshare respondents (n = 277) were recruited through an email that was distributed to people who subscribe to TheRideshareGuy.com. We examined the general characteristics of rideshare drivers by history of work-related MVCs and logistic regression models were used to determine major predictors of MVCs.



RESULTS: Of 276 rideshare drivers that reported their crash history, one-third (n = 91, 33%) reported being involved in a work-related crash.



RESULTS from a multivariable logistic regression model showed rideshare MVCs were more likely in older drivers (aOR for 10 year increases in age, 1.55, p = 0.001), if drivers undertook 10 or more rideshare trips per day (aOR 1.84, p = 0.041), frequently or very frequently were driving on unfamiliar roads (aOR 1.72, p = 0.048) and driving whilst tired (aOR 3.03, p = 0.003).



CONCLUSION: Precarious workers and health and safety is emerging as a major area of research focus. There is a unique opportunity to explore the occupational health risks in rideshare drivers to provide interventions that encourage growth of a healthy and fit rideshare workforce and promote work practices and future regulations aimed at improving safe work practices. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: This analysis paints a complex picture of personal and occupational factors that are associated with MVCs in rideshare drivers suggesting that additional policy development related to occupational health and safety of rideshare drivers could be constructive.

