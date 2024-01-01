|
Shannon B, Friedman LS, Hellinger A, Almberg K, Ehsani J. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 13-18.
INTRODUCTION: Motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) are the leading cause of work-related deaths in the United States. The increasing popularity of the competitive rideshare market and the lack of oversight over workforce health and safety limits understanding of the current occupational hazards and associated risk factors faced by this precarious workforce. The objective of this analysis was to determine what the personal, social and occupational risk factors for work-related crashes in rideshare drivers are in the United States and suggest further research required to understand occupational health risks and opportunities for interventions. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We conducted a survey of a convenience sample of rideshare and taxi drivers using an online questionnaire. Rideshare respondents (n = 277) were recruited through an email that was distributed to people who subscribe to TheRideshareGuy.com. We examined the general characteristics of rideshare drivers by history of work-related MVCs and logistic regression models were used to determine major predictors of MVCs.
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Aged; Female; Logistic Models; Male; Middle Aged; United States/epidemiology; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data; Accidents, Occupational/statistics & numerical data/prevention & control; Automobile Driving/statistics & numerical data; Motor vehicle crash; Occupational injury; Rideshare; Work-related crash