|
Citation
|
Reagan IJ, Cicchino JB, Teoh ER. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 299-305.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38858053
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Driver distraction from handheld cellphone use contributes to fatal crashes every year but is underreported in terms of the proportion of crashes attributed to any distraction or cellphone use specifically. Existing methods to estimate the prevalence of cellphone distractions are also limited (e.g., observing drivers stopped at intersections, when crash risk is low). Our study used data from Cambridge Mobile Telematics to estimate the prevalence of drivers' handheld calls and cellphone manipulation while driving, with "cellphone motion" based on movement recorded by the phones' gyroscopes used as a surrogate for manipulation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Male; United States/epidemiology; Prevalence; Distraction; Automobile Driving/statistics & numerical data; Accidents, Traffic/statistics & numerical data; *Distracted Driving/statistics & numerical data; Cell Phone Use/statistics & numerical data; Cell Phone/statistics & numerical data; Driver cellphone use; Telematics