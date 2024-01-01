|
Citation
|
MacLean CL, Miller GS. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 33-40.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38858057
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: A unique feature of workplace investigations is the familiarity that investigators and witnesses have with the factors involved in the adverse incident. Familiarity creates expectations that can shape investigators' and witnesses' assumptions and opinions. The current research examined the biasing effect of non-factual witness claims on investigators' judgments. These claims, which we call 'uncheckable,' included opinions about factors involved in the event and the future. We also examined how participants' a priori knowledge of an employee's history influenced their judgments.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Young Adult; Cognitive bias; *Workplace; *Judgment; *Trust; Background information; Uncheckable claims; Witness statement; Workplace investigation