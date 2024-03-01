Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Age-related changes (e.g., cognitive, physiologic) can affect an individual's mobility and increase risks for falls and motor-vehicle crashes, which are leading causes of injuries and injury deaths among older Americans. To address this issue, CDC developed MyMobility Plan (MMP) products to help older adults make plans to reduce injury risks and promote safe mobility. In 2019, MMP products were disseminated to older adults and partner organizations. Dissemination strategies consisted of digital and print distribution and partner outreach.



METHODS: To assess dissemination efforts, a process (or implementation) evaluation was conducted from January to June 2019. Data were collected for 17 indicators (e.g., counts of webpage visits, product downloads, social media posts). Key informant interviews were conducted with partners, and qualitative analyses of interview data were undertaken to identify key themes related to their dissemination experiences.



RESULTS: Findings showed the dissemination resulted in 13,425 product downloads and print copy orders and reached almost 155,000 individuals through email subscriber lists, websites, webinars, and presentations. It is unknown what proportion of these individuals were older adults. Social media metrics were higher than expected, and 58 partners promoted products within their networks. Partner interviews emphasized the need for guidance on dissemination, collaboration with local partners, and integration of the products within a program model to ensure broader reach to and use by older adults.



CONCLUSIONS: The evaluation of the dissemination campaign identified strategies that were successful in creating exposure to the MMP and others that could improve reach in the future. Those strategies include meaningful and early partner engagement for dissemination. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Building in evaluation from the start can facilitate development of appropriate data collection measures to assess project success. Engaging partners as active disseminators in the planning stages can help increase the reach of public health tools and resources.

