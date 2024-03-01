|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Age-related changes (e.g., cognitive, physiologic) can affect an individual's mobility and increase risks for falls and motor-vehicle crashes, which are leading causes of injuries and injury deaths among older Americans. To address this issue, CDC developed MyMobility Plan (MMP) products to help older adults make plans to reduce injury risks and promote safe mobility. In 2019, MMP products were disseminated to older adults and partner organizations. Dissemination strategies consisted of digital and print distribution and partner outreach.
