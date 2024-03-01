|
Citation
|
Mack KA, Kaczkowski W, Sumner S, Law R, Wolkin A. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 361-368.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38858061
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In 2022, suicide ranked as the 11th leading cause of death in the United States with 49,513 deaths. Provisional mortality data from 2022 indicate a 2.8% increase in the number of suicides compared to 2021. This paper examines overall suicide trends, sodium nitrite ingestion as an emerging suicide method, and the role that online forums play in sharing information about suicide methods (including sodium nitrite ingestion).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; United States/epidemiology; Internet; Adolescent; Young Adult; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data; *Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S.; *Sodium Nitrite/poisoning