Citation
Rahman MT, Dey K, Ashraf MT. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 89: 41-55.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38858062
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Development and implementation of autonomous vehicle (AV) related regulations are necessary to ensure safe AV deployment and wide acceptance among all roadway users. Assessment of vulnerable roadway users' perceptions on AV regulations could inform policymakers the development of appropriate AV regulations that facilitate the safety of diverse users in a multimodal transportation system.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Perception; Adolescent; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; Walking; Regulations; Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; *Bicycling/legislation & jurisprudence; *Pedestrians/psychology; Automobiles/legislation & jurisprudence; autonomous vehicle (AV); AV speed limit; Data-sharing; Safety/legislation & jurisprudence