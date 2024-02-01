Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Development and implementation of autonomous vehicle (AV) related regulations are necessary to ensure safe AV deployment and wide acceptance among all roadway users. Assessment of vulnerable roadway users' perceptions on AV regulations could inform policymakers the development of appropriate AV regulations that facilitate the safety of diverse users in a multimodal transportation system.



METHOD: This research evaluated pedestrians' and bicyclists' perceptions on six AV regulations (i.e., capping AV speed limit, operating AV in manual mode in the sensitive areas, having both pilot and co-pilot while operating AVs, and three data-sharing regulations). In addition, pedestrians' and bicyclists' perceptions of testing AVs in public streets were evaluated. Statistical testing and modeling techniques were applied to accomplish the research objectives.



RESULTS: Compared to the other AV regulations assessed in this research, strong support for AV-related data sharing regulations was identified. Older respondents showed higher approval of AV testing on public roadways and less support for regulating AVs. AV technology familiarity and safe road sharing perceptions with AVs resulted in lower support for AV regulations.



CONCLUSIONS: Policymakers and AV technology developers could develop effective educational tools/resources to inform pedestrians and bicyclists about AV technology reliability and soften their stance, especially on AV regulations, which could delay technology development. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The findings of this research could be used to develop informed AV regulations and develop policies that could improve pedestrians' and bicyclists' attitudes/perceptions on regulating AVs and promoting AV technology deployments.

