Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Addressing the health and safety of workers is key to achieving Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 8. The European Union urges companies in its member countries to promote measures in this regard. However, this type of program is not a general approach in European companies. This study aims to identify whether the implementation of Workplace Health Promotion measures is influenced by the company's desire to meet its employees' expectations in this area; and if this relationship involves the company's reputation and productivity.



METHODS: A multi-step methodology is used (descriptive sample portrait, analysis of influences by linear regression, and double-intermediation model analysis) to find out if reputation and productivity mediate the relationship between the satisfaction of employee health expectations and the number of Workplace Health Promotion measures applied.



RESULTS: The more weight the company gives to this compliance, the more motivated it is to implement a more significant number of Workplace Health Promotion measures. The increase in productivity does not seem to weigh in this relationship, but the improvement of the company's reputation does.



CONCLUSIONS: The more the employees' expectations of working in a healthy company are desired to be met, the more measures the company will put in place. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The findings have theoretical implications, by increasing knowledge about the factors that influence a company's decision to activate Workplace Health Promotion policies. They can also serve as guidance for implementing policies that encourage health promotion in companies and contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 8: for workers' representatives, by better understanding how these factors influence the fulfillment of their constituents' expectations; for company managers, by better knowing the variables involved in this relationship; and for researchers of this topic.

