Citation
Msaad S, Ketata N, Kammoun N, Gargouri R, Khemakhem R, Abid S, Bader S, Efidha S, Abid N, El Ghoul J, Sahnoun I, Altalaa H, Jdidi J, Jlidi M, Keskes Boudaouara N, Gargouri I, Bahloul N, Kammoun S. Nat. Sci. Sleep 2024; 16: 675-698.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sleep quality and disturbances have gained heightened scholarly attention due to their well-established association with both mental and physical health. This study aims to assess sleep-wake habits and disturbances in Tunisian adults.
METHODOLOGY: This cross-sectional study employed an online questionnaire to assess 3074 adults ≥ 18 years. Primary outcomes, including sleep quality, daytime vigilance, mood, and subjective well-being, were measured using validated questionnaires [the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI), the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ)-9, and the World Health Organisation-Five Well-Being Index (WHO-5)].
RESULTS: Less than two-thirds (n= 1941; 63.1%) of participants were females and the mean age was 36.25±13.56. The prevalence of poor sleep quality was 53.8% when defined as a PSQI > 5. The prevalence of insomnia, short sleep duration, long sleep duration, EDS, severe depression, and poor well-being were 14.5%, 34.7%, 12.3%, 32.4%, 7.4%, and 40.2%, respectively. Some factors were associated with an increased likelihood of poor sleep quality, including female gender, chronic hypnotics use, internet use close to bedtime, daily time spent on the internet >3 hours, smoking, university- level education, nocturnal work, severe depression, impaired well-being status, insomnia, and EDS.
CONCLUSION: The high prevalence of sleep-wake disturbances among Tunisian adults emphasizes the need for an appropriate screening strategy for high-risk groups. Individuals with unhealthy habits and routines were significantly more likely to experience these kinds of disturbances. Consequently, there is a pressing need for educational programs on sleep to foster healthier sleep patterns.
