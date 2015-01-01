Abstract

Victims/survivors (the authors use this term throughout the article but acknowledge that individuals may use various terms to describe their experiences) of non-fatal strangulation associated with domestic abuse are at risk of further serious harm or death, but often do not disclose the assault. In addition, some of the signs and symptoms are not immediately apparent or obvious. Nurses have a professional responsibility to respond to suspicions about and/or disclosure of any type of domestic abuse by initiating safeguarding and protection procedures and must provide effective care. This article discusses non-fatal strangulation in domestic abuse, including the presenting signs and symptoms and barriers to disclosure, and describes the role of the nurse. The authors include a fictional case study to demonstrate the type of situation nurses may experience when they encounter a victim/survivor of non-fatal strangulation.

Language: en