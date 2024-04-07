Abstract

Gun violence is a rapidly growing concern for youth. As rates of death by firearm rise, so does exposure to firearm violence and high levels of accompanying morbidity. Although gun violence cannot be attributed to any one cause, it is important pediatric health care providers understand the prevalence of this issue. Additionally, the long-term health effects are profound with many victims of, and witnesses to, gun violence experiencing new symptoms of general anxiety disorder. There are numerous initiatives taking place at the individual, local, and national levels to address this public health crisis. An overview of such interventions is also presented. With better screening and treatment of upstream and downstream symptoms of youth gun violence, pediatricians can decrease the morbidity and mortality that results from firearm use. [Pediatr Ann. 2024;53(6):e197-e199.].

