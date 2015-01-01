Abstract

Understanding human mobility patterns amid natural hazards is crucial for enhancing urban emergency responses and rescue operations. Existing research on human mobility has delineated two primary types of individuals: returners, who exhibit a tendency to frequent a limited number of locations, and explorers, characterized by a more diverse range of movement across various places. Yet, whether this mobility dichotomy endures in the context of natural hazards remains underexplored. This study addresses this gap by examining anonymized high-resolution mobile phone location data from Lee County, Florida residents, aiming to unravel the dynamics of these distinct mobility groups throughout different phases of Hurricane Ian. The results indicate that returners and explorers maintained their distinct mobility characteristics even during the hurricane, showing increased separability. Before the hurricane, returners favored shorter trips, while explorers embarked on longer journeys, a trend that continued during the hurricane. However, the hurricane heightened people's inclination to explore, leading to a notable increase in longer-distance travel for both groups, likely influenced by evacuation considerations. Spatially, both groups exhibited an uptick in trips towards the southern regions, away from the hurricane's path, particularly converging on major destinations such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Naples, and West Palm Beach during the hurricane.

