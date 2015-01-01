SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Jimenez-Mayoral A, Irigoyen-Otiñano M. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2024; 52(3): 378-381.

(Copyright © 2024, STM Editores)

10.62641/aep.v52i3.1655

38863040

INTRODUCTION: Suicide in people without a mental health diagnosis pose a clinical challenge that is still poorly understood by psychiatrists, generating the debate between respecting the patient's autonomy right or supporting involuntary admissions after a lethal gesture to rule out psychopathology. AIMS AND METHODS: The authors take a case of an 81-year-old man without mental health history who, after his first suicide attempt by ingesting floor cleaners, presented acute kidney failure that required to initiate haemodialysis to preserve his life. Despite being aware of the fatal outcome in case of rejecting it, he denied the dialysis and verbalize the persistence of suicide ideation. This publication complies with the agreements of the Declaration of Helsinki and the informed consent was obtained from his wife.

RESULTS: It was finally considered that the patient maintained his capacity for judgment and no involuntary measures were taken, with family consent. Finally, he passed away ten days after carrying out the suicide attempt.

DISCUSSION: He was evaluated up to three times by mental health professionals and, after deciding that he had preserved judgment, his decision was respected. The patient passed away ten days later.

CONCLUSIONS: This approach could help psychiatrics better understand suicide behaviour in cases we don't make a mental health diagnosis.


Humans; Male; Fatal Outcome; Aged, 80 and over; *Suicide, Attempted/psychology

