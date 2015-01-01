|
Neubauer S, Dörr A, Lira S, Rojas J, Seijas D, Ibañez C, Viani S. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2024; 52(3): 301-308.
(Copyright © 2024, STM Editores)
38863046
BACKGROUND: The legalization of cannabis use and false claims about the plant Cannabis sativa to be considered a pharmaceutical product have been found to increase consumption, lower risk perception, and lead to more health problems, without reducing criminal activity. Brain function, typically assessed by neuropsychological tests, shows abnormalities with acute marijuana use, but inconsistent results have been published after abstinence, with a maximum follow-up of 28 days. Our previous research, using neuropsychological tests and brain perfusion single photon emission computed tomography (neuroSPECT), demonstrated consistent abnormalities in brain function among schoolchildren who consume marijuana compared to their non-consuming peers. The aim of this study is to investigate whether brain function changes in 20 adult marijuana users after 6 months of abstinence.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; COVID-19; Young Adult; Time Factors; Marijuana Use; Tomography, Emission-Computed, Single-Photon; *Brain/diagnostic imaging/drug effects; *Neuropsychological Tests