Abstract

BACKGROUND: The legalization of cannabis use and false claims about the plant Cannabis sativa to be considered a pharmaceutical product have been found to increase consumption, lower risk perception, and lead to more health problems, without reducing criminal activity. Brain function, typically assessed by neuropsychological tests, shows abnormalities with acute marijuana use, but inconsistent results have been published after abstinence, with a maximum follow-up of 28 days. Our previous research, using neuropsychological tests and brain perfusion single photon emission computed tomography (neuroSPECT), demonstrated consistent abnormalities in brain function among schoolchildren who consume marijuana compared to their non-consuming peers. The aim of this study is to investigate whether brain function changes in 20 adult marijuana users after 6 months of abstinence.



METHODOLOGY: Comparison of neuropsychological tests (Rey Complex Figure; Porteus Maze; Four subtests of WAIS-IV Intellectual Tests; STROOP; D2) and perfusion neuroSPECT (functional images), obtained in relation to recent consumption and after 6 months of serial drug-screening test confirmed abstinence.



RESULTS: In a one-year period (2020-2021) only five compliant participants were recruited. The COVID-19 pandemic was a limiting factor. Preliminary results of neuropsychological tests, functional brain perfusion images and limited statistical analysis are presented. The results of the neuropsychological tests of the three subjects who completed the abstinence period so far show some improvement in working memory and attention after abstinence. NeuroSPECT shows disorganized hypoperfusion of variable severity in relation to recent consumption, involving areas associated with cognitive function such as the posterior cingulate and temporal lobes, in our five initially enrolled patients, when compared to a normal database. Of these, only two participants have already been re-evaluated with neuroSPECT after 6 months of abstinence, one of whom showed some improvement on the post-abstinence images.



CONCLUSION: We analyze the methodological challenges of this research, including the pandemic, to incorporate the appropriate corrections in the next phase of our investigation. Our final findings may provide clinicians and users with information about the long-term effects of marijuana use on brain function.

Language: en