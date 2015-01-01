Abstract

BACKGROUND: The use of antidepressants, especially selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), has been linked to adverse effects on bone health, but findings are conflicting. This study aimed to quantify the associations between newer antidepressants and bone mineral density (BMD) and fracture risk through a comprehensive meta-analysis.



METHODS: Observational studies on the association between the use of novel antidepressants and BMD and hip fracture were systematically searched in PubMed, Embase, CINAHL, Cochrane Library, and Scopus. Random effects meta-analyses were conducted to pool results across the eligible studies. The heterogeneity, publication bias, and influence were assessed extensively.



RESULTS: 14 eligible studies with 1,417,134 participants were identified. Antidepressant use was associated with significantly lower BMD compared to non-use at all skeletal sites examined, with pooled standardized mean differences (SMD) ranging from -0.02 (total hip) to -0.04 (femoral neck). Importantly, antidepressant use was associated with a 2.5-fold increased risk of hip fracture (pooled odds ratio (OR) 2.50, 95% CI 2.26-2.76). While heterogeneity was detected, the overall findings were robust in sensitivity analyses.



CONCLUSIONS: This meta-analysis provided strong evidence that novel antidepressants, especially widely used SSRIs, have detrimental impacts on bone health. The observed associations with decreased BMD and doubled hip fracture risk have important clinical implications.

Language: en