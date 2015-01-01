|
Tsitsipanis C, Papadimitriou I, Tsoukaras I, Moustakis N, Lazarioti S, Theofanopoulos AK, Kritikou G, Ntotsikas K, Simos P, Kokkinakis E, Karabetsos D, Vakis A. Am. J. Case Rep. 2024; 25: e941601.
(Copyright © 2024, International Scientific Literature)
38859569
Abstract
BACKGROUND Penetrating traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by gunshots is a rare type of TBI that leads to poor outcomes and high mortality rates. Conducting a formal neuropsychological evaluation concerning a patient's neurologic status during the chronic recovery phase can be challenging. Furthermore, the clinical assessment of survivors of penetrating TBI has not been adequately documented in the available literature. Severe TBI in patients can provide valuable information about the functional significance of the damaged brain regions. This information can help inform our understanding of the brain's intricate neural network. CASE REPORT We present a case of a 29-year-old right-handed man who sustained a left-hemisphere TBI after a gunshot, causing extensive diffuse damage to the left cerebral and cerebellar hemispheres, mainly sparing the right hemisphere. The patient survived. The patient experienced spastic right-sided hemiplegia, facial hemiparesis, left hemiparesis, and right hemianopsia. Additionally, he had severe global aphasia, which caused difficulty comprehending verbal commands and recognizing printed letters or words within his visual field. However, his spontaneous facial expressions indicating emotions were preserved. The patient received a thorough neuropsychological assessment to evaluate his functional progress following a severe TBI and is deemed to have had a favorable outcome.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Male; Neuropsychological Tests; Recovery of Function; *Wounds, Gunshot/complications; Aphasia/etiology/rehabilitation; Brain Injuries, Traumatic/complications; Head Injuries, Penetrating/complications; Hemiplegia/etiology/rehabilitation