SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kuhaneck H, Bundy A, Fabrizi S, Lynch H, Moore A, Román-Oyola R, Stagnitti K, Waldman-Levi A. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2024; 78(4): e7804185150.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Occupational Therapy Association)

DOI

10.5014/ajot.2024.050824

PMID

38861551

Abstract

Occupational therapists view play through a unique lens. Considering play as a human occupation, and one to which all people have a right, places occupational therapists among a special group of professionals championing play. This State of the Science article seeks to increase awareness regarding the occupational therapy profession's contributions and to situate those contributions within the larger body of literature on play while also promoting further study of play as an occupation.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Research; *Play and Playthings; *Occupational Therapy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print