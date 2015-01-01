|
Citation
Kuhaneck H, Bundy A, Fabrizi S, Lynch H, Moore A, Román-Oyola R, Stagnitti K, Waldman-Levi A. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2024; 78(4): e7804185150.
DOI
PMID
38861551
Abstract
Occupational therapists view play through a unique lens. Considering play as a human occupation, and one to which all people have a right, places occupational therapists among a special group of professionals championing play. This State of the Science article seeks to increase awareness regarding the occupational therapy profession's contributions and to situate those contributions within the larger body of literature on play while also promoting further study of play as an occupation.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Research; *Play and Playthings; *Occupational Therapy