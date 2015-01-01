Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to describe the epidemiology of suicidal ideation, suicide plans and suicide attempts, examine services received for suicide attempts, and explore the relationship between suicide attempts and self-harm without suicidal intent.



METHODS: We used survey data from the 2020-2022 National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing, which involved a nationally representative sample of Australian adults aged 16-85 (n = 15,893). Comparisons were made with the 2007 National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing (n = 8841).



RESULTS: In 2020-2022, the proportions of adults who had experienced suicidal ideation, suicide plans and suicide attempts during their lifetime were 16.6%, 7.5% and 4.9%, respectively. The proportions who had experienced these in the past 12 months were 3.3%, 1.1% and 0.3%. The odds of experiencing suicidal ideation and making a suicide plan were significantly higher in 2020-2022 than in 2007. Groups at heightened risk of suicidal ideation, suicide plans and/or suicide attempts in the previous 12 months were males, young people, people who were gay, lesbian, or bisexual or used some other term to describe their sexual identity, people outside the labour force, people from disadvantaged areas and people with mental disorders. Two-fifths of those who attempted suicide during the previous 12 months did not use health services following their attempt, and two-thirds also self-harmed without suicidal intent.



CONCLUSION: The implications of these findings for the forthcoming National Suicide Prevention Strategy are discussed. Suicidal thoughts and behaviours confer risk for suicide and are significant problems in their own right. Their prevention requires a strong whole-of-government response.

