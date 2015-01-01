|
Westbrook JI, Urwin R, McMullan R, Badgery-Parker T, Pavithra A, Churruca K, Cunningham N, Loh E, Hibbert P, Maddern G, Braithwaite J, Li L. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2024; 24(1): e722.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38862919
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Unprofessional behaviours between healthcare workers are highly prevalent. Evaluations of large-scale culture change programs are rare resulting in limited evidence of intervention effectiveness. We conducted a multi-method evaluation of a professional accountability and culture change program "Ethos" implemented across eight Australian hospitals. The Ethos program incorporates training for staff in speaking-up; an online system for reporting co-worker behaviours; and a tiered accountability pathway, including peer-messengers who deliver feedback to staff for 'reflection' or 'recognition'. Here we report the final evaluation component which aimed to measure changes in the prevalence of unprofessional behaviours before and after Ethos.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Australia; Surveys and Questionnaires; Bullying; Program Evaluation; Professionalism; Workplace mistreatment; Disruptive behaviours; *Bullying/statistics & numerical data/prevention & control; *Organizational Culture; Incivility; Personnel, Hospital/psychology; Professional Misconduct/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Sexual Harassment/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Speaking-up