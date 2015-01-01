Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gender sensitivity, which is the capacity to recognize and address issues of gender discrimination and inequality, is initiated with an awareness of gender differences. This is particularly crucial in nursing, where care is tailored to the holistic needs of individuals. Given the sensitive nature of nursing to gender variances, it is essential that the influences of nurses' own experiences and perceptions on their gender sensitivity are explored. This study is aimed at assessing the effects of childhood experiences of domestic violence and perceptions of sexism among healthcare providers on their gender sensitivity. Additionally, it seeks to provide empirical data to support the enhancement of gender-sensitive practices within nursing environments, thereby fostering a culture of gender equality, and helping to promote the practical application of gender equality within nursing organizations.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was employed to gather data from 146 nurses aged 24 and above residing in Daegu. The general characteristics of these nurses, their childhood experiences of domestic violence, their perceptions of sexism, and their level of gender sensitivity were measured. The data were then subjected to a series of statistical analyses, including t-tests, one-way analysis of variance, Pearson's correlation coefficients, and hierarchical regression analysis, to identify the factors influencing gender sensitivity.



RESULTS: It was revealed by the analysis that nurses' gender sensitivity was not significantly associated with their childhood experiences of domestic violence. However, a negative correlation was found between gender sensitivity and their perceptions of sexism (r = -0.46, p < 0.001). Additionally, age and perception of sexism were emerged as significant predictors of gender sensitivity, accounting for 42.7% of the variance in the regression model.



CONCLUSION: This study identifies age and sexism perceptions as key predictors of gender sensitivity among nurses, accounting for 42.7% of the variance. It highlights the importance of recognizing generational cultural differences and implementing flexible practices in nursing organizations. Leaders should enhance cultural awareness and address sexism. Further research is needed on the role of societal and cultural norms in recognizing domestic violence. These findings emphasize the need for targeted interventions to improve gender sensitivity and support high-quality nursing care.

